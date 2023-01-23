Logo
Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr on Saudi Pro league debut
Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr on Saudi Pro league debut

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 19, 2023 Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

23 Jan 2023 12:50AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 12:57AM)
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Al Nassr on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq on Sunday (Jan 22).

Ronaldo signed a 2.5 year deal with Al Nassr last month, reported to be worth over €200 million (US$216.28 million), but has had to wait to play because of a two-match ban by England's FA for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand in April.

The 37-year-old gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in a 5-4 defeat by Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain in an exhibition match.

Al Nassr, who play at Mrsool Park, are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the league nine times.

Source: Reuters

