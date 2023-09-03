Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win

Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al-Nassr v Al-Taawoun - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - August 18, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

03 Sep 2023 07:37AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2023 08:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (Sep 2).

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!” the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.

After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their last three games, are now just four points off leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Football Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.