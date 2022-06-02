Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League - Manchester, Britain - May 23, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates during the victory parade REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
02 Jun 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

The other nominees include Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign in May.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us