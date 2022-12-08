Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team - Portugal FA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team - Portugal FA

Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team - Portugal FA

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after the match as Portugal progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/Paul Childs

08 Dec 2022 08:08PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 08:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) has denied media reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during the World Cup after coach Fernando Santos dropped the captain for their last-16 win over Switzerland.

Ronaldo, Portugal's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, was benched for their first knockout game on Tuesday as they beat Switzerland 6-1, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick. Ronaldo made a late substitue appearance.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team at any stage in Qatar," it said.

"The level of commitment of Portugal's most capped international player was once again demonstrated ... in the victory against Switzerland."

Ronaldo has struggled to find the net since converting from the penalty spot in Portugal's group opener against Ghana, when he became the first player to score in five World Cups.

Portugal play Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.