Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta

Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Manchester United - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with Edinson Cavani after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Manchester United - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Manchester United - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Manchester United - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with Nemanja Matic REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Manchester United - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
03 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 06:14AM)
BERGAMO, Italy : Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice, including a stoppage-time equaliser, as Manchester United came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Atalanta took a 12th-minute lead when Duvan Zapata cut in from the left and fed Josip Ilicic and the Slovenian's low drive crept under the body of United keeper David De Gea.

United, forced to reorganise after French defender Raphael Varane went off injured, drew level with a superbly worked goal on the stroke of halftime - Ronaldo firing home after a flowing exchange of passes.

But the Bergamo side restored their advantage in the 56th minute when Zapata broke past Harry Maguire, burst into the box and beat De Gea. The linesman's flag was raised for offside but after a lengthy VAR review the decision was over-turned and the Italian side had the lead.

But Ronaldo pounded on a loose ball on the edge of the box in stoppage time and blasted home a volley to earn a precious point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

