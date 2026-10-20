Ronaldo handed 30-day ban for leaving Portugal camp following coach Jesus rift

LISBON, Oct 19 : Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for 30 days by the Portuguese FA on Monday after leaving the national team camp following a rift with coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the side.

The federation's disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full and imposed a fine of 255 euros ($285.83).

Ronaldo left Portugal's base in Copenhagen before their Nations League match against Denmark earlier this month, having accused Jesus of twice breaking his word about his role after he was an unused substitute against Norway.

Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

The disciplinary council's non-professional section found Ronaldo had intentionally committed an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations. Proceedings were opened on October 9 over facts reported two days earlier.

The statement did not specify which matches or activities the suspension would cover, or whether time already served under a provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

Ronaldo later apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match and for leaving his teammates, saying he remained available for selection after serving any punishment arising from the incident.

Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca has said everyone within the federation wanted Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter was resolved.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)