Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo heads at goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Norwich City's Tim Krul REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo before he scores their third goal from a free kick and his hat-trick REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Norwich City's Milot Rashica in action with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Craig Brough
17 Apr 2022 12:11AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 12:11AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

A first-half double from veteran striker Ronaldo seemingly put the hosts on course for a comfortable win in the sunshine, with Norwich struggling to keep pace.

However, Kieran Dowell's goal out of nowhere in first-half stoppage time got the visitors back in the contest, before Finnish forward Teemu Pukki completed the Norwich comeback to stun Old Trafford into silence seven minutes after the break.

Fans who protested against the club's owners ahead of the match were singing "you're not fit to wear the shirt" in the second half as their team were second best to a team seven points adrift of the Premier League safety zone.

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba was booed by his own fans as he was substituted before Ronaldo stole the show once again with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire once more.

The win, United's first in four games in all competitions, moved them above Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Southampton, into fifth on 54 points from 32 matches, with Spurs now just three points in front. Norwich stay bottom on 21 points.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

