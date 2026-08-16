Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

Aug 16 : Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was unable to add a World Cup title to his list of honours after Portugal fell short at this year's tournament, leaving the sport's biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

The forward has scored 976 goals for club and country during a career spanning more than two decades.

"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said.

"And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

Ronaldo will continue playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.