Ronaldo injury not serious, says Rangnick, after missing win over Villa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester United - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - December 11, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

11 Jan 2022 07:44AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 07:39AM)
MANCHESTER : Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa with muscular problems but manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday it was nothing too serious.

Ronaldo, along with Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones, were all missing from the side that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.

Maguire and Jones were also injured but should be back for the league clash away to Villa on Saturday.

On Ronaldo's absence, Rangnick said: "I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he's had some problems for the last couple of days.

"Minor problems, but in the end, we decided that it made more sense to not take any risks in a game that could easily last 120 minutes, so we just decided to rest him.

"He had some problems with his hip, with his hip muscle. I don't think it's anything serious."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

