Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Villarreal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 29, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
30 Sep 2021 05:15AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 05:12AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

After squandering a series of chances in the first half, Villarreal took a deserved lead in the 53rd minute when a counter-attack was finished off by Paco Alcacer who turned in Arnaut Danjuma's low cross.

Yet United struck back seven minutes later with a cleverly worked free kick as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball deep to Alex Telles on the left and the Brazilian fired home a perfect volley.

United, who lost their opening group game away to Young Boys in Bern, had been far from impressive, but a cross from Fred in the final moments found its way to Ronaldo at the back post and he fired home the winner.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

