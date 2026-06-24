Ronaldo late to World Cup party but still able to steal the show

HOUSTON, June 23 : Cristiano Ronaldo joined the World Cup party with his two goals for Portugal against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, putting behind him a difficult week and reminding fans that his predatory instincts around the box have not diminished.

Ronaldo netted twice in the first half as Portugal romped to a 5-0 win, bringing relief to both the player and the team, who had come in for heavy criticism following a lacklustre 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opener.

Ronaldo also had to watch Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe light up the tournament with their goals, but now has two of his own as he became the first player in history to score in six World Cups and became Portugal’s leading scorer at the global finals, passing Eusebio.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez says Ronaldo’s rivalry with the likes of Messi is important for both players, and is what drives them to stay at their best.

"I believe both players have improved football over the years and their rivalry is important for themselves to grow," he said.

"(Ronaldo) is an icon and a role model in the national team. He has a great attitude on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"Not just the scoring, the passes, the chances created, he is a role model when it comes to the World Cup."

Ronaldo appeared to shout "I’m back!" at the television cameras as he left the pitch following his two goals, but Martinez says he has never seen the player doubt himself.

"He is a human being and is allowed to have feelings," he said. "I have never worked with a player that says, whatever happens today, tomorrow he is hungry to work again.

"And that is a quality I would like to pass on to every young player."

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro, who lifted the trophy for Italy at the first of Ronaldo’s six World Cups in 2006, said he had nothing but praise for the longevity of the forward.

"When you play against Ronaldo, you cannot leave anything for him. If you give him even one centimetre, he will score," Cannavaro said.

"The (Portugal) players play for him, they give the ball to him. As a defender you need to be very smart to be close to him.

"He is a very good professional, and I told him after the game, ‘you can play for more years and enjoy your football’."