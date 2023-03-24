Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo makes world record 197th international appearance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo makes world record 197th international appearance

Ronaldo makes world record 197th international appearance

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

24 Mar 2023 03:39AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 04:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo started Portugal’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein on Thursday (Mar 23) and set a new world record for the most international caps.

Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, won his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, as he captained his country in the Group J qualifier in Lisbon.

Ronaldo had been benched by former coach Fernando Santos for the team's final two games at last year's World Cup in Qatar where Portugal lost in the quarter-finals to Morocco.

Thursday marked the first game in charge for new coach Roberto Martinez, who had expressed his faith in Ronaldo's ability to continue delivering for his country.

"I look for commitment," Martinez said this week. "And Ronaldo has huge commitment to the national team, is a major figure for it, and has experience he can pass on."

Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003, also holds the world record for the most goals in men's international football with 118.

"I like to break records, I have broken lot of records," he said.

Ronaldo has scored against 46 different international opponents, but never against Liechtenstein.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.