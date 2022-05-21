Logo
Ronaldo to miss United's final game of the season: Report
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo

21 May 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 21 May 2022 11:49PM)
Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (May 22) due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday.

The club refused to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is United's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

United are sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and they need a win at Selhurst Park to be certain of securing a place in next season's Europa League.

Sunday's game will be Ralf Rangnick's last as the interim manager, with Erik ten Hag set to be the permanent manager from next season.

Source: Reuters

