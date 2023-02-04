Logo
Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw
Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 26, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

04 Feb 2023 02:01AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 02:14AM)
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros (US$216.54 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.

 

 

Source: Reuters

