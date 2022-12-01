Cristiano Ronaldo offered €200 million-a-year contract to play in Saudi Arabia: Reports

SINGAPORE: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a contract by Saudi side Al-Nassr that will see him netting close to €200 million (US$209 million) a year.

Writing in the Guardian on Wednesday (Nov 30), Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Ronaldo had received a formal proposal from the club for the deal which would run until 2025.

Romano said that a big portion of the money involved would be put up by sponsors, which would mean that image rights "could be a stumbling block" in the move.

While Romano said that nothing had been agreed upon, with Ronaldo focused on the World Cup in Qatar, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that the player is "close to putting pen to paper" and "has already given the green light".