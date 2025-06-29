Logo
Ronaldo prefers rest to playing in Club World Cup
Ronaldo prefers rest to playing in Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Khaleej - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2025 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

29 Jun 2025 04:59AM
Cristiano Ronaldo preferred to take a rest rather than play in the revamped Club World Cup, the Portuguese international said on Saturday after renewing his contract with Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club announced on Thursday that Ronaldo had signed a two-year contract which would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday.

Speculation over the 40-year-old's plans intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al-Nassr failing to qualify.

"I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year," Ronaldo said in a video posted by Al-Nassr on X.

"I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything," he added.

"And of course, to be in this club, which I love".

Ronaldo scored for Portugal in the Nations League final against Spain earlier this month which ended 2-2 before his side went on to beat the European champions on penalties.

The Portugal captain said his aim in staying at Al-Nassr was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side.

"My goal, it's always to win something important for Al-Nassr. And of course I still believe in that" Ronaldo added.

"This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia".

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

Source: Reuters
