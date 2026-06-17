Logo
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup

Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Training - The Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 A fan poses with a replica World Cup trophy and Portugal merchandise outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Portugal fans wear ponchos and Cristiano Ronaldo shirts outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
17 Jun 2026 11:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HOUSTON, June 17 : Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal in their World Cup Group K opener against Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on Wednesday.

• Ronaldo, 41, features in a sixth World Cup after his debut in 2006, a record he shares with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

• Defender Ruben Dias is out with injury and instead Portugal have Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga as their centre-back pairing.

• Bernardo Silva starts for Portugal on the day his move to Real Madrid was confirmed by the LaLiga club.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Yoane Wissa starts up front for DR Congo alongside Cedric Bakambu.

• DR Congo are playing a first match at the World Cup in 52 years, while Portugal feature in a seventh straight global finals and ninth overall. Teams:Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Bernado Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement