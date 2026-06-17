Ronaldo to start for Portugal against DR Congo in sixth World Cup

HOUSTON, June 17 : Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal in their World Cup Group K opener against Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on Wednesday.

• Ronaldo, 41, features in a sixth World Cup after his debut in 2006, a record he shares with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

• Defender Ruben Dias is out with injury and instead Portugal have Tomas Araujo and Renato Veiga as their centre-back pairing.

• Bernardo Silva starts for Portugal on the day his move to Real Madrid was confirmed by the LaLiga club.

• Yoane Wissa starts up front for DR Congo alongside Cedric Bakambu.

• DR Congo are playing a first match at the World Cup in 52 years, while Portugal feature in a seventh straight global finals and ninth overall. Teams:Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Bernado Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.