Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 28, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 28, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Chelsea's Jorginho REUTERS/Phil Noble
29 Apr 2022 04:47AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 04:49AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso's opener as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday.

After Chelsea had failed to make the most of a series of chances in the first half, they took the lead when Reece James' cross was flicked on by Kai Havertz and Alonso powered a left-foot volley into the corner.

Within two minutes, though, United were back on level terms when Nemanja Matic scooped the ball over the top and Ronaldo took one touch before slotting past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea went close to a winner in the 79th when Mason Mount set up James with a clever, heeled lay-off but the full-back's left foot curler struck the post.

The result leaves Chelsea in third place on 66 points while United are in sixth spot with 55, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more.

Source: Reuters

