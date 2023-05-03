Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 22, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo walks out before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

03 May 2023 02:45AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 02:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned US$136 million with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated US$75 million.

Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million (US$219.98 million).

PSG forward Messi, 35, was next on the list after bringing home a combined US$130 million while club team mate and France captain Mbappe - the youngest on the list at 24 - earned US$120 million to sit third.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA great LeBron James (US$119.5 million) and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (US$110 million) rounded out the top five.

Last year also saw the advent of LIV Golf, the breakaway tour that has lured away some of the US-based PGA Tour's top players with huge sums of money, and two of its golfers make the top 10.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson (sixth with US$107 million) made the biggest gain after making the controversial switch to LIV Golf having not even made the cut for the top 50 in 2022 while he was joined by fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson (seventh with US$106 million).

Four-times NBA champion Stephen Curry (US$100.4 million) and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (US$89.1 million) are the other two basketball players on the list.

Former tennis ace Roger Federer (US$95.1 million) is the only retired player in the top 10.

Forbes said its on-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last 12 months while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from businesses they operate.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.