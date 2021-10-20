Logo
Ronaldo wearing 'wrong' shirt at Dubai's Madame Tussauds
Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Oct 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

20 Oct 2021 10:21PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:22PM)
DUBAI: Dubai's Madame Tussauds said on Wednesday (Oct 20) it will soon change the shirt of the wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo after online backlash that the Portuguese footballer was wearing the "wrong" jersey.

London's renowned waxwork museum opened this week in its first outpost in the Arab world in Dubai, with Ronaldo's wax figure donning the striped black and white shirt of his previous team, Italy's Juventus.

In August, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the English Premier League on a two-year contract with an option to extend that deal by a further season.

"With the ever-changing, fast world of sports where players regularly move teams, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will be excited to hear that his wax figure is being updated with his new Manchester United jersey very soon," the museum said in a statement to AFP.

"Each figure at the attraction has been captured in a moment of time and resembles an iconic part in their history."

A waxwork of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled at the newly opened Madame Tussauds in Dubai, on Oct 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

A number of British and Portuguese online media outlets had noted that the 36-year-old star footballer at the museum was wearing the "wrong shirt" of Juventus, which Ronaldo left after three seasons.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner first made his name on the world stage in six years at United between 2003 and 2009.

Source: AFP/jt

