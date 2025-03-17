Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to meet Yokohama F Marinos in Asian Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been drawn to face Yokohama F Marinos from Japan in next month's quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite with fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal to take on tournament debutants Gwangju FC of South Korea.

Al-Ahli, the third club from Saudi Arabia to reach the last eight, will play Thailand's Buriram United and Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale will face Al-Sadd from Qatar.

All four quarter-finals will be played in Jeddah as part of a centralised competition that will also see the Saudi Arabian port city hosting the semi-finals and final.

Al-Hilal, winners of the title on a record four occasions, will meet Gwangju in the opening game of the finals phase on April 25.

Yokohama F Marinos, who were runners-up last year, play Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli face Buriram United on April 26 with Kawasaki to take on Al-Sadd on April 27.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29 and 30, with the final to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City on May 3.

Asian Champions League Elite Quarter-final Draw:

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) v Gwangju FC (South Korea)

Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia) v Buriram United (Thailand)

Yokohama F Marinos (Japan) v Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) v Al-Sadd (Qatar)