Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to meet Yokohama F Marinos in Asian Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been drawn to face Yokohama F Marinos from Japan in next month's quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite with fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal to take on tournament debutants Gwangju FC of South Korea.
Al-Ahli, the third club from Saudi Arabia to reach the last eight, will play Thailand's Buriram United and Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale will face Al-Sadd from Qatar.
All four quarter-finals will be played in Jeddah as part of a centralised competition that will also see the Saudi Arabian port city hosting the semi-finals and final.
Al-Hilal, winners of the title on a record four occasions, will meet Gwangju in the opening game of the finals phase on April 25.
Yokohama F Marinos, who were runners-up last year, play Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli face Buriram United on April 26 with Kawasaki to take on Al-Sadd on April 27.
The semi-finals will be played on April 29 and 30, with the final to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City on May 3.
Asian Champions League Elite Quarter-final Draw:
Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) v Gwangju FC (South Korea)
Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia) v Buriram United (Thailand)
Yokohama F Marinos (Japan) v Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) v Al-Sadd (Qatar)