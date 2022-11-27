Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rookie Bradbury claims stunning wire-to-wire Jo’burg Open win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rookie Bradbury claims stunning wire-to-wire Jo’burg Open win

27 Nov 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 08:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England’s Dan Bradbury carded a final round 67 to claim victory by three shots at the DP World Tour’s Jo’burg Open on Sunday, making the most of a sponsor invite in his third professional start and earning himself a place at next year’s British Open.

Bradbury, 23, recorded five birdies and a bogey on the 18th hole on Sunday for a tournament total of 21 under par as he held off the challenge of Finland’s Sami Valimaki, whose fourth round 69 was enough to secure second place at 18 under-par.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (66) and Daniel van Tonder (68) finished joint third on 17 under-par at Houghton Golf Club

Bradbury’s 63 in the opening round set the tone for his victory as he led after every round, having entered the tournament with no status on any tour, but he leaves with a two-year exemption and a $165,000 winners’ cheque.

"It won't sink in for a few days, I don't think," he told reporters. "It's just a lot of pressure taken off your back - that's nice."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.