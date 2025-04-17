Room with a view: Union Berlin offer overnight stadium stay for lucky fans

BERLIN :Union Berlin and a team sponsor are offering fans of the Bundesliga club the chance to sleep over at their Alte Foersterei stadium ahead of two home matches later this season.

A container between the home and visitors' stands has been converted into a bedroom, complete with a double bed, team duvets and pillow cases, and full floor-to-ceiling windows looking onto the pitch.

The club and its sponsor HomeToGo are offering the stay free of charge for two people on two separate Friday nights, on May 2 and May 9. It also includes a stadium tour and tickets to the following day's home game.

Only club members can put their name forward for the first date and they also have to provide a brief explanation as to why they want to do it. The winner will be selected by a group of Union officials

The second date is open to all football fans with the winner selected through a social media vote.