Rooney would choose Pochettino over Ten Hag for next Man United manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - West Bromwich Albion v Fulham - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - March 15, 2022 Derby County?s manager Wayne Rooney applauds fans after the match. Action Images/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Paris St Germain - Stade Louis II, Monaco - March 20, 2022 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
05 Apr 2022 11:18AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:18AM)
Wayne Rooney said he would pick Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to take over his former club Manchester United.

British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season.

Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies.

"Pochettino has done it in the Premier League. He knows the league," Derby County manager Rooney told Sky Sports.

"If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino. He would need time and given time he would do well.

"Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

United are seventh in the Premier League on 51 points with eight matches left to play.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

