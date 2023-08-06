Logo
Sport

Roord on target as Dutch march past South Africa in last 16
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v South Africa - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 6, 2023 South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with Netherlands' Jill Roord at the start of second half REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v South Africa - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 6, 2023 Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with South Africa's Karabo Dhlamini REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v South Africa - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 6, 2023 Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with South Africa's Bongeka Gamede REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v South Africa - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 6, 2023 Netherlands' Lieke Martens scores a goal that was later disallowed by VAR REUTERS/Carl Recine
06 Aug 2023 12:13PM
SYDNEY : Jill Roord scored her fourth goal of the tournament as the Netherlands marched into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

Roord's header gave her side an early lead and Lineth Beerensteyn added the second goal courtesy of a goalkeeper error in the second half to secure the Dutch a date with Spain in Wellington on Friday.

The 54th-ranked African champions never gave up the fight in their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage and were always a threat on the break through striker Thembi Kgatlana.

Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar was equal to everything Banyana Banyana fired at her, however, and the 2019 finalists progressed to the last eight for the second successive tournament.

Source: Reuters

