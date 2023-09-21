Logo
Root denied World Cup prep as rain washes out Ireland ODI
Sport

Root denied World Cup prep as rain washes out Ireland ODI

Root denied World Cup prep as rain washes out Ireland ODI

England's ODI in Leeds against Ireland was washed out by rain. (Photo: AFP/Oli Scarff)

21 Sep 2023 04:40AM
LEEDS: England's opening one-day international against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday (Sep 20), denying Joe Root a World Cup warm-up.

With the rest of England's first-choice squad rested ahead of next week's departure for India, Root requested to be included for the first of a three-match series after a lean return with the bat in four matches against New Zealand.

However, he never got on the field at his home ground as heavy rain prevented even the possibility of a 20-over-a-side game at Headingley.

Even after the rain subsided, the umpires were concerned for the players' safety on saturated areas of the outfield and the bowlers' run-ups.

The sides will try again at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England begin their defence of the World Cup against New Zealand on Oct 5 in Ahmedabad.

Source: AFP/ec

