Sport

Root out just before lunch to leave third Ashes test in the balance
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 9, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

09 Jul 2023 08:25PM
LEEDS, England : In a series where the momentum has changed hands hour by hour, the dismissal of Joe Root just before lunch on Sunday left England on 153-4 on day four of the third Ashes test, still chasing 98 more runs to secure victory.

Needing to win the match to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two tests of the series to spare, the wickets of Ben Duckett (23) and Moeen Ali (5), moved up to number three in the order, did little to settle the nerves at Headingley.

Opener Zak Crawley looked in good touch to help England progress before he edged one to the slips when on 44, bringing Harry Brook to the crease, joining fellow Yorkshireman Root in the middle on their home ground.

After some nervy early moments, Root started to play his shots only to glove one through to wicket keeper Alex Carey to depart for 21, bringing 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to the crease.

The skipper will come out after lunch alongside Brook, who still looks nervy on 40. A captain's innings of a more battling kind could once again be required to drag England over the line.

Source: Reuters

