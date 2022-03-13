Logo
Root scores hundred as England set West Indies 286 to win
Joe Root scored his 24th Test century as England took control on Saturday (Photo: AFP/Randy Brooks)

13 Mar 2022 12:05AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 12:05AM)
NORTH SOUND: England captain Joe Root scored a century before declaring his side's second innings to set the West Indies 286 to win from 70 overs on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Saturday (Mar 12).

Root made 109 as England scored quickly to take their overnight score of 217-1 to 349-6 declared before lunch.

Dan Lawrence scored at better than a run-a-ball for his 37 as the tourists went after the West Indies bowlers.

That allowed Root to give his bowling attack, without the dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, more than two sessions to bowl out the hosts and take an early lead in the three-match series.

Root's 24th Test ton took him into second place alone on England's all-time list of centurions, one ahead of Kevin Pietersen and nine behind Alastair Cook.

Source: AFP

