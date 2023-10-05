Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener

Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 England's Jos Buttler and New Zealand's Tom Latham after the coin toss before the match REUTERS/Amit Dave
Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 New Zealand's Tom Latham and England's Jos Buttler lead their teams out before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 New Zealand players stand with young mascots during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Root steers England to 282-9 v New Zealand in World Cup opener
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 England players stand with young mascots during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
05 Oct 2023 04:19PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AHMEDABAD, India :England's Joe Root made 77 in an otherwise inconsistent batting display by holders England, who posted 282-9 against New Zealand in the first match of the 50-over World Cup on Thursday.

Put in to bat in a rematch of the 2019 final, England's otherwise formidable lineup did not really fire but Root, Jos Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) ensured their side at least have a competitive total to defend.

Root reverse-scooped Trent Boult for a six but eventually lost his stumps to Glenn Phillips attempting another reverse shot, which effectively snuffed out England's hopes of a 300-plus total.

Matt Henry claimed 3-48 for New Zealand, while their three spinners shared five wickets on a hot afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb) to give them more time to recover from surgery.

Lockie Ferguson also missed out with a minor injury.

England left out Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury.

His replacement Harry Brook (25) hit Rachin Ravindra for two fours and a six before throwing away his wicket in the spinner's eventful first over.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.