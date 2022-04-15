Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Root steps down as England test captain - board statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Root steps down as England test captain - board statement

Root steps down as England test captain - board statement
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 20, 2022 England's Joe Root reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
Root steps down as England test captain - board statement
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - West Indies v England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - March 12, 2022 England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
Root steps down as England test captain - board statement
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 England's Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
15 Apr 2022 04:13PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 04:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Joe Root has stepped down as England's test captain, the country's cricket board said on Friday, succumbing to pressure from influential figures within the game following a run of poor results capped by dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean.

Root's future as head of the team came increasingly under the microscope after England slumped to a 4-0 defeat Down Under last year and then went down 1-0 in a three-test series in the West Indies.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men's test captain," Root said in a statement issued by the board.

"It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."

Since taking charge in 2017 as Alastair Cook's successor, Root led England in a record 64 tests. His 27 wins and 26 defeats as captain are also records.

But of his last 17 tests in charge he won just one, as his previously outstanding form with the bat also declined.

Ex-England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain were among former stars of the sport who had said it was time for Root to step down.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us