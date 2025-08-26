Rooth ruled out of World Championships after training accident

Olympic decathlon champion Markus Rooth will miss the upcoming World Championships due to an injury, he said on Monday.

The Norwegian, who claimed a surprise gold in Paris last year, suffered an accident during training on Sunday and will be sidelined for at least four months, requiring surgery.

Rooth, 23, landed outside the pole vault mat during practice, injuring both his knee and elbow.

"I realised straight away that it was serious enough that I could forget about the World Championship," he told reporters.

The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.