Rooth ruled out of World Championships after training accident
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Decathlon 1500m - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Markus Rooth of Norway celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's decathlon. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 04:00AM
Olympic decathlon champion Markus Rooth will miss the upcoming World Championships due to an injury, he said on Monday.

The Norwegian, who claimed a surprise gold in Paris last year, suffered an accident during training on Sunday and will be sidelined for at least four months, requiring surgery.

Rooth, 23, landed outside the pole vault mat during practice, injuring both his knee and elbow.

"I realised straight away that it was serious enough that I could forget about the World Championship," he told reporters.

The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Source: Reuters
