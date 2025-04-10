Rose grabs three-shot Masters clubhouse lead over Scheffler

AUGUSTA, Georgia :England's Justin Rose used a red-hot putter to build a four-shot Masters clubhouse lead over defending champion Scottie Scheffler in the opening round on Thursday at Augusta National where Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy ran into trouble late.

Rose, twice a runner-up at the year's first major, needed just 22 putts en route to a seven-under-par 65 that equaled his best start to a Masters and left him in control.

Rose had the world's best golfer breathing down his neck, though, as twice champion Scheffler bids to become the fourth golfer to retain his Masters crown.

The 44-year-old Rose, who went out with the late starters, wasted no time making a move as he kicked off his round with three consecutive birdies and added another three in succession around the turn before back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16.

The only blemish on the card for Rose, who with a win here would become the oldest first-time Masters champion since a 41-year-old Mark O'Meara won in 1998, came at the 18th where he made bogey after his tee shot missed the fairway.

World number one Scheffler's round included a huge birdie putt from 62 feet at the par-three fourth and a pair of up-and-down par saves after chipping out of greenside bunkers at both the seventh and 17th holes.

"Anytime you can keep a card clean out here it's a really good thing... I struggled for what felt like two pars today," said Scheffler.

"I had to make two really good up-and-downs. But, other than that, the golf course was in front of me most of the day, kept the ball in play, did a lot of really good things out there."

World number two McIlroy, who seems to be hampered by one poor round each week at the Masters, was three shots back of Rose before a double-bogey at the reachable par-five 15th.

The Northern Irishman was cruising along with a clean card until the 15th where his approach shot sailed over the green and he then watched helplessly as his chip rolled off the slick putting surface and into the pond.

McIlroy, who came into the Masters with two PGA Tour titles before April for the first time in his career and as a popular pick to win a first Green Jacket, still had three holes to play in his opening round.

Former champion and fan favourite Fred Couples, making his 40th Masters start, carded a one-under 71 that was highlighted by an eagle from 191 yards at the par-four 14th.

Among the other notables who went out late, LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was two under through 14, Xander Schauffele was one over through 16 and 2023 champion Jon Rahm was three over after 14 holes.

"Today I'm happy as a clam," said Couples.