Rose remains atop Masters leaderboard, DeChambeau chasing

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Overnight leader Justin Rose's putter stayed hot at the Masters on Friday as the Englishman held the early clubhouse lead midway through the second round to lead Matt McCarty by three stokes.

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was one shot off the pace with four holes left to play.

After a nearly flawless performance in Thursday's opening round, Rose was made to work on Friday as the two-time runner-up mixed four birdies with three bogeys on a windy day at Augusta National.

Rose drilled a long birdie putt on the par-five second to extend his lead to four strokes, settled for a bogey on the fifth after his tee shot found the left bunker but got it back with a birdie on eight.

The 44-year-old former world number one is seeking to add a second major championship on the back end of a career that includes an Olympic gold medal.

DeChambeau, four under on the day, pumped his fist after he holed out from the bunker on four for a birdie to move to five under as the patrons at Augusta National erupted.

The American had four birdies on the front nine and was seven under for the week.

Rory McIlroy came alive on the back nine and gained momentum with a gutsy eagle on the par-five 13th that put him back into contention after a disappointing opening round.

The Northern Irishman uncharacteristically struggled with his accuracy off the tee and found the pine needles with his first shot on 13.

He made the bold decision to target the flagstick with his second shot and leaned over in relief when his ball cleared the tributary to Rae's Creek. The 35-year-old then putted in for a game-changing eagle as he tried to win his first Green Jacket.

This is McIlroy's 11th attempt to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four of golf's major tournaments.

World number one Scheffler, who avoided any pitfalls in his bogey-free round of four-under 68 on Thursday, went out in the afternoon wave and had a birdie on two to get his round off to a promising start.

Defending champion Scheffler is hunting for his third Green Jacket in four years.

Past Masters champions and LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are among those in danger of potentially missing the cut at the first major of the year.