Rose's hot putter keeps him in Masters lead, DeChambeau and Aberg chasing

AUGUSTA, Georgia : Overnight leader Justin Rose's putter stayed hot in the second round of the Masters on Friday as he made the turn on eight-under par with Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg in pursuit.

Rose picked up right where he left off after his sparkling opening round 65, drilling a long birdie putt on the par-five second to extend his lead to four strokes.

The veteran Englishman was forced to settle for a bogey on the fifth after his tee shot found the left bunker but got it back with a birdie on eight.

The former world number one and twice Masters runner-up is seeking to add a second major championship on the back end of a career that includes an Olympic gold medal.

DeChambeau pumped his fist after he holed out from the bunker on four for a birdie to move to five under as the patrons at Augusta National erupted.

The American had three birdies over his first five holes to sit two-back of Rose with 13 holes to play.

Sweden's Aberg, who was a surprise runner-up a year ago, continued his businesslike approach on Friday, nailing a birdie on the par-four third to move to five-under.

Rory McIlroy came into the second round with work to do after a late collapse in the opening round threatened his attempt to complete the career Grand Slam and was one-under through five holes on Friday.

This is McIlroy's 11th attempt to complete the set of all four golf majors.

World number one Scheffler, who avoided any pitfalls in his bogey-free round of four-under 68 on Thursday, will go out in the afternoon when the wind is expected to pick up considerably.

Scheffler is hunting for his third Green Jacket in four years.

Past Masters champions and LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are among those in danger of potentially missing the cut at the first major of the year.