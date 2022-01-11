Ross Taylor's final Test act seals New Zealand victory over Bangladesh

WELLINGTON: Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand's series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match on Tuesday (Jan 11).

New Zealand's decision to enforce the follow-on denied Taylor, who made 28 in their first innings total of 521-6 declared, the chance to bat again.

Bangladesh managed 126 in the first innings and were 278-9 in third day's final session when New Zealand skipper Tom Latham tossed the ball to Taylor.

The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain, and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain.

The victory margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counterattacking 102 for Bangladesh, who had shocked the world Test champions in the opening match in Mount Maunganui.

"It's a great way to finish," said Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman with 7,683 runs, which include 19 hundreds, from 112 matches with an average of 44.66.

"I wanted to finish with a win, and the guys definitely gave it to me."

"It was an emotional game for me and my family ... it was good to get the win," added the 37-year-old, who will play his last limited overs internationals against Australia and the Netherlands during the home summer.