Rotterdam to host 2024 Tour de France Femmes depart

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will start in Rotterdam, with the Netherlands hosting the opening three stages of the race, cycling's governing body the UCI and organisers said on Monday.

The women's Tour will take place from Aug. 12-18, with the opening stage ending at The Hague, while the second finishes in Dordrecht. The remainder of the route will be revealed in October.

Next year's race is the first to begin on foreign soil. The 2022 edition began in Paris and this year's competition, which runs from July 23-30, will commence in Clermont Ferrand.

"We are proud to organise the first foreign Grand Depart of the Tour de France Femmes together with The Hague and Dordrecht," Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said.

The Tour de France Femmes was held for the first time in 33 years in 2022, with Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) winning the race.

"The world hub of women's cycling was a natural choice to host the biggest bicycle race on Earth," race director Marion Rousse said.

"The last few seasons have been a tale of Dutch ascendancy. Starting from the home of these champions will kindle a great popular celebration. Expect their supporters to turn out in force."