Roux de Bezieux set to lead French Alps 2030 committee, source says

PARIS, Oct 26 : Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux is expected to be named president of the organising committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (OCOG) in the French Alps, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Roux de Bezieux, the former boss of France's main business lobby MEDEF, is expected to be appointed at the organising committee's executive board meeting on Thursday.

He would succeed Edgar Grospiron, who left the post last month before chief executive Vincent Roberti was appointed interim president.

Roux de Bezieux, 64, had been named chair of OCOG's Remuneration Committee in April.