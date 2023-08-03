Logo
Sport

Rowing-British Rowing to ban transgender athletes from women's events - Telegraph
03 Aug 2023 06:27AM
British Rowing is set to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s events from Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported.

More than 80 per cent of the body's members had advocated for the change to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the female category, the newspaper said.

Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusion while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

World Rowing allows transgender athletes to compete in the female category if they reduce their testosterone to below five nanomoles per litre for 12 months.

World Athletics, World Aquatics and cycling's governing body UCI are among global federations that have tightened their participation rules over the last couple of years and soccer's world governing body FIFA is reviewing its transgender eligibility policies.

Source: Reuters

