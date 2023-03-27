Rowing-Cambridge do double on Oxford in boat race

LONDON: Cambridge's male and female rowers claimed a double over Oxford in the university boat race on the River Thames on Sunday.

The Cambridge male crew held off a late Oxford surge to reclaim the title and make it four wins in the last five races.

Earlier the women's crew were dominant as they beat Oxford for a sixth successive time.

"The rush of emotions when we crossed the line, there's nothing like it," Cambridge men's cox Jasper Parish, whose brother Ollie was also part of the team, said.

Cambridge's women's crew won by four and a half lengths although Oxford complained of encroachment.

Cambridge lead the rivalry 47-30 in the women's event, while Cambridge men have won 86 times to Oxford's 81.