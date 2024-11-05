Logo
Rowing-New Zealand's Williams calls time on decorated career
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Rowing - Women's Four Victory Ceremony - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Flatwater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France - August 01, 2024. New Zealand's bronze medallists Jackie Gowler, Phoebe Spoors, Davina Waddy and Kerri Williams celebrate on the podium./File Photo

05 Nov 2024 05:57AM
New Zealand's most successful female rower Kerri Williams announced her retirement on Monday, the sport's national governing body said, months after she claimed bronze in the coxless four at the Paris Games.

One of only four New Zealand women to claim Olympic gold, silver and bronze, Williams got to the top of the podium in the coxless pair and helped her team to second place in the women's eights in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old also picked up five World Championship titles since beginning her international career 11 years ago.

"Mind and body wise, I'm ready for a change," Williams said in a statement. "I probably could have kept going, but I'm satisfied with where I'm at and what I’ve achieved and it's time to do something else."

Source: Reuters

