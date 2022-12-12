Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans in Souq Waqif, celebrate as Morocco progress to the semi finals after the Morocco and Portugal match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

12 Dec 2022 08:24AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 08:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT : Morocco's Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country's Wednesday World Cup semifinal game against France, the airline said on Monday.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans, and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semifinals.

Passengers on the promotionally priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.