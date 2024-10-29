Amorim set to be new Man Utd boss as Sporting confirm interest

Ruben Amorim is set to become the next manager of Manchester United with the Premier League club prepared to pay Sporting the €10 million (US$10.79 million) release clause, the Portuguese club said on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The news comes a day after the team sacked Erik ten Hag with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. The Portuguese coach could be in place for Sunday's league game against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with Sporting's board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and for the amount of €10 million," a statement from the Lisbon-based club said.

United declined to comment.

The 39-year-old Amorim, who emerged as a front-runner soon after Ten Hag's sacking, led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title in 2021, ending a 19-year league title drought, before winning a second last season.

Portuguese media reported his final game with Sporting would be on Tuesday evening against Nacional, and that Amorim is negotiating with United over his staff and salary.

Amorim has been coveted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool where he was heavily linked with replacing Juergen Klopp last season with the club eventually choosing to hire Arne Slot instead. He also held talks with West Ham United to replace David Moyes before opting to remain in Lisbon.

His appearance in London for talks with West Ham, just ahead of the Portuguese club's clash with rivals Porto, did not go down well with Sporting fans. He subsequently apologised for his actions.