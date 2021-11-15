Logo
Rubgy-Ireland's Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with injury
Rubgy-Ireland's Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Ireland v New Zealand - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 13, 2021 Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates with a young child after the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

15 Nov 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 09:45PM)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will miss their final autumn international series test against Argentina after being ruled out for between four to six weeks due to injuries, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

The flyhalf, 36, twisted a knee and ankle in the win over New Zealand in Dublin at the weekend but will remain in the squad for the visit of the Pumas on Sunday.

Jack Carty has been called up as a replacement while Gavin Coombes has recovered from illness and will be available for selection for the back row.

Ireland last played Argentina in November 2018, coming out on top 28-17.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

