Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA's Ceferin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA's Ceferin

Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA's Ceferin
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales during the ceremony REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo
Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA's Ceferin
FILE PHOTO: Flags with UEFA logo are seen outside of the Union of European Football Associations headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo
Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA's Ceferin
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - November 7, 2022 UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo
31 Aug 2023 06:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The president of European soccer's governing body Aleksander Ceferin called Luis Rubiales' behaviour "inappropriate" but said he did not want to interfere with FIFA's disciplinary investigation into the Spanish Football Federation chief.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months on Saturday as it investigates allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain's women won the World Cup.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney that has caused an uproar among players and fans.

Rubiales said he would use the FIFA probe to show his innocence.

"Of course, what he did was inappropriate. We all know it. I hope he knows it was inappropriate. This is enough for the moment because the independent disciplinary bodies will decide," UEFA President Ceferin told French newspaper L'Equipe on Wednesday.

Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her team mates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual.

"His case is in the hands of the disciplinary body of the International Federation (FIFA). Any comments I might make would sound like pressure," Ceferin said.

Ceferin said there was no need for UEFA to take separate measures against Rubiales.

"He is suspended from all his functions, everywhere. There is no need to do it twice," he said.

The UEFA chief added that he was saddened that the incident had overshadowed Spain's World Cup victory.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.