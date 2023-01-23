Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point

Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev after winning his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Carl Recine
23 Jan 2023 04:01PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 04:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind.

In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension, Rune saved two match points but was powerless to save the third as Rublev took the win with a return of serve that clipped the net and popped over, leaving the Dane no chance.

Rublev had come back from 5-0 in the 10-point tiebreak and earlier saved two match points to level the match.

Rublev will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.