Rublev downs Struff to reach Monte Carlo semi-finals

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his quarter final match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff embrace after their quarter final match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2023 Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his quarter final match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
14 Apr 2023 07:12PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 07:12PM)
Russian Andrey Rublev overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1 7-6(5) victory on Friday.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world number 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

He will face either American Taylor Fritz or defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday's final.

Source: Reuters

