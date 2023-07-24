Logo
Sport

Rublev sweeps past Ruud to win Bastad title
Top seed Casper Ruud fell to Andrey Rublev in Bastad. (Photo: TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Anders Bjuro)

24 Jul 2023 01:11AM
BASTAD: Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday (Jul 23) won his second title of the season at Bastad with a straight sets win over top seed Casper Ruud.

The second seed won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

After a tight first set Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points to seal victory after one hour 33 minutes.

Despite being a clay-court specialist with nine of his ten titles, including Bastad in 2021, on the surface, Ruud was unable to find a solution to the power of Rublev's game.

Source: AFP/ec

