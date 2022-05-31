Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured

Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2022 Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts during his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rublev through to French Open last eight as Sinner retires injured
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
31 May 2022 02:05AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 03:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner retired injured from his fourth-round French Open clash against Russian Andrey Rublev after a good start to the match on Monday (May 30).

The 20-year-old, bidding to make his second quarter-final in Paris after 2020, won the opening set 6-1 before getting treatment on his left knee in the second, which he lost 6-4.

Rublev, the seventh seed, was 2-0 up in the third when Sinner threw in the towel.

"I felt good or quite ok in the first set and after serving at 2-1 (in the second) I felt something from that point," Sinner said.

Sinner had also been treated in the previous round but said the pain was in a different place on Monday.

"I felt it too much. I was hoping it would go away. It didn't, so playing like this, unfortunately, was not the right thing to do," a visibly disappointed Sinner told a news conference.

He said he would undergo tests in the coming days to determine the exact cause of the problem and was not clear about how the rest of the season would shape up for him.

The grasscourt season is kicking off after the end of the French Open with Wimbledon starting in a month's time.

"I will have to see what it means," he said. "What could have caused it."

In the quarter-finals, Rublev will face either Croatian Marin Cilic or second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us