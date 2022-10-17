Logo
Sport

Rugby-All Black Savea to take Japan sabbatical in 2024
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - New Zealand Training - The Lensbury, London, Britain - November 6, 2018 New Zealand's Ardie Savea during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

17 Oct 2022 01:41PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 01:41PM)
(Reuters) - All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will spend six months in Japan with Kobe Steelers after next year's World Cup before returning home for the 2024 July test series, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Monday.

The sabbatical was included as part of the contract extension Savea signed with NZR last year and he follows fellow All Blacks stalwarts Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Samuel Whitelock in negotiating a lucrative spell overseas.

"I'm excited to be joining the Kobe Steelers after the 2023 rugby season," Savea, 29, said in a news release.

"Although it's far away, it's nice to have clarity in what I'm doing and I think this change, for a short period of time, will do me and my family good."

Savea, New Zealand's best player so far this test season, will miss the 2024 Super Rugby season for the Wellington Hurricanes.

"We are behind him all the way with this decision, and look forward to seeing him back in 2025," said Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee.

Source: Reuters

