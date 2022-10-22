Rugby-All Blacks call up reinforcements for Japan trip after injuries, bereavement

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand Captain's Run - Tatsuminomori Seaside Park, Koto, Tokyo, Japan, October 25, 2019 - New Zealand's Brad Weber during training. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2018 New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - New Zealand Team Announcement Press Conference - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - November 22, 2018 New Zealand's Patrick Tuipulotu during the press conference REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
22 Oct 2022 12:45PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 12:45PM)
(Reuters) - The All Blacks have called up Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu and Asafo Aumua for next week's test against Japan after injuries and a bereavement in the Barrett family prevented six players from travelling to Tokyo on Saturday.

Weber will replace scrumhalf Folau Fakatava, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury, while lock Tuipulotu covers for Sam Whitelock and McKenzie for outside back Will Jordan, who both have inner ear issues.

Brothers Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett stayed behind in New Zealand after the death of their grandmother but should arrive in Tokyo later this week in time for Saturday's match, New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.Hooker Aumua will travel to Japan on Sunday as cover for Dane Coles, who is "managing" yet another calf issue.

All of the replacement players have been brought in from the All Blacks XV squad, which is preparing for matches against Ireland 'A' in Dublin on Nov. 4 and the Barbarians at Tottenham Stadium on Nov. 12.

"Players are able to re-join the All Blacks XV on tour," the statement added. "Any potential extra additions to the All Blacks XV are being worked through now."

The All Blacks travel on to Wales, Scotland and England to play November tests in successive weeks after Saturday's match against the Brave Blossoms at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Source: Reuters

